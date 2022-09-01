MoonBear.finance (MBF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79,750.13

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. MoonBear.finance has a market cap of $79,750.13 and approximately $10,027.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonBear.finance has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One MoonBear.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,601% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
MoonBear.finance Coin Profile
MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance.
Buying and Selling MoonBear.finance
