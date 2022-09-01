Moonpot (POTS) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Moonpot (POTS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Moonpot coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonpot has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonpot has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $13,162.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonpot alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Moonpot Coin Profile

Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,847 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonpot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.