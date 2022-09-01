More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Trading Down 3%

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMORGet Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Approximately 1,835,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,420,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

More Acquisitions Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at More Acquisitions

In related news, insider Roderick McIllree bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,166.26).

About More Acquisitions

(Get Rating)

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

