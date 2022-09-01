Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

