M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 290,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,254,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 22.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,381 shares of company stock worth $5,713,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

MTB stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.70. 4,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,627. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.