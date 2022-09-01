My Personal CFO LLC Acquires Shares of 6,065 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,650,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,859,000 after buying an additional 699,089 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,324,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 117,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $5.90 on Thursday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,653,383. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

