My Personal CFO LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

My Personal CFO LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 2.0% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $111.16. The stock had a trading volume of 96,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $66.42 and a twelve month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

