My Personal CFO LLC Purchases 186 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,523. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

