MYCE (MYCE) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. MYCE has a market cap of $390,768.51 and $71,177.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MYCE has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One MYCE coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MYCE Profile

MYCE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MYCE is myce.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. MYCE features a second network layer of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

