MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Up 11.8%

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.36 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.57). Approximately 153,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 29,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.51).

The company has a market cap of £10.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.59.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

