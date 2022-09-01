Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.10

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.10 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 120.10 ($1.45), with a volume of 448313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.70 ($1.62).

Naked Wines Stock Down 10.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 289.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.88 million and a PE ratio of 4,446.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 30,097 shares of Naked Wines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.08), for a total value of £51,766.84 ($62,550.56).

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

