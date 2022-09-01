NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 212,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 124,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

GRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

