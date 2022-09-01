NAOS Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $30,287.00 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $30,287.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015448 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,107,025 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

