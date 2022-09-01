Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Cap of $32,028.80

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $32,028.80 and approximately $3,381.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,249,748 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

