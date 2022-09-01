National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Update

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $594,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,947 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2,509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.88. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $284.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

