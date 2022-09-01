National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

