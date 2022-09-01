National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 330,121 shares.The stock last traded at $66.73 and had previously closed at $68.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 65.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

