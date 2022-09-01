National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 330,121 shares.The stock last traded at $66.73 and had previously closed at $68.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.
National Grid Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
