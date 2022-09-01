Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natus Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $33.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natus Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 190,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Natus Medical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natus Medical by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,130,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natus Medical by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 120,881 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

