NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 300 at Jefferies Financial Group

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 335 ($4.05).

NatWest Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NWG stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 243.45 ($2.94). The stock had a trading volume of 8,103,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,298,852. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 264.10 ($3.19). The firm has a market cap of £25.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1,013.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 226.12.

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). In other news, insider Lena Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,582.89). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

