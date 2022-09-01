NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
NCS Multistage Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 million, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NCS Multistage Company Profile
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.