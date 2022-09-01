NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 million, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NCS Multistage Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 26.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.