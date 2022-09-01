Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,659,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.64. 128,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,671,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

