New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is Gillson Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,248,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,343 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp makes up approximately 2.8% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.70% of New York Community Bancorp worth $34,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,731,000 after buying an additional 570,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 159,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,181. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

