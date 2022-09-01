Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,879 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after buying an additional 1,239,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,941,000 after purchasing an additional 828,178 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

