NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,768.57 ($93.87).

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($87.97) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 5,700 ($68.87) on Thursday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 5,578 ($67.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,289.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,286.15.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($68.97) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($82,764.62).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

