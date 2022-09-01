Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Update

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,136,971.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,602,072 shares of company stock valued at $37,364,652 over the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Nextdoor by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.55.

NYSE KIND traded up 0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 3.18. 2,319,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,402. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.19. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of 2.47 and a 12-month high of 18.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 3.39 and a 200 day moving average of 4.28.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

