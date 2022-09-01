NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

