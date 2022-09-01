NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Shares Down 0.3%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

NFI Group Cuts Dividend

About NFI Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.