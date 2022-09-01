NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

Shares of NICE traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,722. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 668.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 13.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

