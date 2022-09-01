NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.
NICE Price Performance
Shares of NICE traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,722. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 668.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 13.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
