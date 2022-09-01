NitroEX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $22,641.00 (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, NitroEX has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One NitroEX coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NitroEX has a market cap of $626,502.96 and $22,641.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NitroEX alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,657.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.

About NitroEX

NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial.

Buying and Selling NitroEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NitroEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NitroEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NitroEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NitroEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.