Nixon Capital LLC Buys 44,977 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,977 shares during the quarter. YETI comprises 4.6% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of YETI worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in YETI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after acquiring an additional 780,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in YETI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,858,000 after acquiring an additional 443,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of YETI by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after purchasing an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of YETI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.62. 5,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,178. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

