Nixon Capital LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Nixon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,977 shares during the quarter. YETI comprises 4.6% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned 0.15% of YETI worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of YETI by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 149,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of YETI by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,215,000 after purchasing an additional 347,719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of YETI by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $35.62. 5,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,178. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

