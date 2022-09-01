Nixon Capital LLC Sells 46,202 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nixon Capital LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 46,202 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 6.1% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $13,853,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 348,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 60,756 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

COP traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.32. 188,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,249,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.