nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down to $12.49

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $11.91. nLIGHT shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 2,016 shares changing hands.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.34.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in nLIGHT by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after acquiring an additional 489,834 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 595,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,331 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

