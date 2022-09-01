Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 33,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,062. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.11.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

