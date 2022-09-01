Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,150,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 25,970,000 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 239,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

