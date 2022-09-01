Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,422 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

