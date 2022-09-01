Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,669 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $102.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

