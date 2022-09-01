Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 9,313 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 345,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 331,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:USB opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

