Norinchukin Bank The Buys 3,153 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.44. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

