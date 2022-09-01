Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.11 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.07.

Entergy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

