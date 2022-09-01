Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.37 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 43,387 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

