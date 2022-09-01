Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.57.

Shares of AWK opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

