Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $182.22 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

