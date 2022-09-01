Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 140,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,118,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $163.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

