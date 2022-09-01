Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys New Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 10.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.