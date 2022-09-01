Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys Shares of 1,851 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day moving average is $177.23.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.20.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

