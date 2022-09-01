Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys Shares of 1,929 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $141.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

