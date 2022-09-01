Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Reduces Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.2% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

