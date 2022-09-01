Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $243.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

