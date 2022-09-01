Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 196,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,100 shares of company stock worth $2,493,425. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.7 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

